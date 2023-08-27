The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve is batting .316 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks.
  • Altuve has recorded a hit in 42 of 60 games this season (70.0%), including 20 multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (15.0%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Altuve has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.0%).
  • He has scored in 35 games this year (58.3%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 28
.278 AVG .353
.396 OBP .423
.417 SLG .595
9 XBH 16
3 HR 6
13 RBI 17
27/21 K/BB 19/14
5 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Faedo (2-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .195 batting average against him.
