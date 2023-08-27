Jeremy Pena and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers and Alex Faedo on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is batting .253 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 35 walks.
  • In 64.4% of his 118 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (8.5%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
  • Pena has had at least one RBI in 25.4% of his games this season (30 of 118), with more than one RBI 10 times (8.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 56
.251 AVG .254
.329 OBP .306
.385 SLG .362
20 XBH 14
5 HR 5
23 RBI 20
41/22 K/BB 65/13
8 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Faedo (2-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .195 to his opponents.
