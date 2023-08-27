On Sunday, Jacob Meyers (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .231 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

In 54.4% of his games this year (49 of 90), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .213 AVG .248 .293 OBP .315 .340 SLG .430 10 XBH 16 4 HR 5 11 RBI 21 45/15 K/BB 39/11 2 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings