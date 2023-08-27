Chas McCormick vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Tigers Player Props
|Astros vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Tigers Prediction
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .278 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 63.6% of his 88 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In 18.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (28 of 88), with more than one RBI 18 times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season (37 of 88), with two or more runs eight times (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.307
|AVG
|.250
|.378
|OBP
|.350
|.575
|SLG
|.462
|20
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|25
|48/15
|K/BB
|49/19
|9
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .195 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.