Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Sunday at Comerica Park against Justin Verlander, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +155 moneyline odds. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 52 of the 91 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.1%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, Houston has gone 17-8 (68%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times this season for a 67-62-2 record against the over/under.

The Astros are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-31 38-27 23-20 47-38 45-43 25-15

