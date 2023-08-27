The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.479 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two walks) against the Tigers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 75 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.

Bregman has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 130 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

In 16.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 54 games this season (41.5%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (16.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 62 of 130 games this season, and more than once 16 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .273 AVG .247 .377 OBP .343 .430 SLG .448 18 XBH 27 9 HR 12 39 RBI 48 34/38 K/BB 41/37 4 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings