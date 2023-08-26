In the final of the Winston-Salem Open on Saturday, Sebastian Baez (ranked No. 42) faces Jiri Lehecka (No. 35).

Lehecka is favored (-185) to win the tournament against Baez (+145).

Sebastian Baez vs. Jiri Lehecka Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, August 26

Saturday, August 26 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Sebastian Baez vs. Jiri Lehecka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 64.9% chance to win.

Sebastian Baez Jiri Lehecka +145 Odds to Win Match -185 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 45.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.9

Sebastian Baez vs. Jiri Lehecka Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 29-ranked Borna Coric 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 on Friday, Baez reached the finals.

Lehecka advanced past Sebastian Korda - (retired) in the .

Baez has played 50 matches over the past year across all court types, and 23.5 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Baez has played 16 matches over the past year, totaling 22.8 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 45.6% of games.

Lehecka has averaged 24.8 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.7% of the games.

Lehecka has played 39 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.7 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set while winning 50.7% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Baez and Lehecka have not met on the court.

