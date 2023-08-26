Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) will meet a fellow CUSA opponent, the Florida International Panthers (0-0) in a matchup on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Panthers are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 11 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International matchup in this article.
Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ruston, Louisiana
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana Tech (-11)
|58.5
|-400
|+310
|DraftKings
|Louisiana Tech (-11)
|58.5
|-410
|+320
|PointsBet
|Louisiana Tech (-11)
|58.5
|-417
|+320
|Tipico
|Louisiana Tech (-10)
|-
|-
|-
Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech covered six times in 12 games with a spread last season.
- Florida International compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.
- The Panthers covered the spread four times last year (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
Louisiana Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
