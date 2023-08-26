In the game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Florida International Panthers on Saturday, August 26 at 9:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Louisiana Tech (-12) Over (57.5) Louisiana Tech 37 Florida International 23

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.

The Bulldogs went 6-6-0 ATS last season.

Bulldogs games went over the point total nine out of 12 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 57.5 points, 3.1 fewer than the average total in last season's Louisiana Tech contests.

Florida International Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 22.7%.

The Panthers went 5-7-0 ATS last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 12 points or greater, Florida International went 4-5 last year.

Last year, six Panthers games hit the over.

The average total points scored in Florida International games last year (57.5) is 0.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Bulldogs vs. Panthers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana Tech 29.0 37.9 40.2 30.2 21.0 43.4 Florida International 18.7 37.3 22.8 36.5 14.5 38.0

