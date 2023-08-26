Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Tigers on August 26, 2023
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Spencer Torkelson and others in the Houston Astros-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 134 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 95 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He's slashed .291/.370/.516 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 127 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 73 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.355/.427 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 21
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has recorded 111 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .233/.315/.441 on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 21
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (83 total hits).
- He's slashed .290/.354/.549 on the year.
- Carpenter heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .353 with a double, five home runs, four walks and 13 RBI.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|at Guardians
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
