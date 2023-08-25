Chas McCormick vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .283 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 64.0% of his games this season (55 of 86), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (30.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this season (18.6%), homering in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (31.4%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (19.8%).
- He has scored in 36 of 86 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.307
|AVG
|.259
|.378
|OBP
|.359
|.575
|SLG
|.483
|20
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|23
|48/15
|K/BB
|48/18
|9
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (5-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.18 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
