On Thursday, Yainer Diaz (.658 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .286 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and six walks.

Diaz will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

In 54 of 82 games this season (65.9%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (20.7%), homering in 6% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 41.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year (33 of 82), with two or more runs four times (4.9%).

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .320 AVG .250 .333 OBP .269 .626 SLG .449 21 XBH 15 12 HR 6 28 RBI 18 26/2 K/BB 29/4 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings