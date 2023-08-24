The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .256 with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 73 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 79th in slugging.

Bregman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer in his last games.

In 63.0% of his games this season (80 of 127), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (26.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 20 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 52 games this year (40.9%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those games (15.7%).

He has scored in 48.0% of his games this season (61 of 127), with two or more runs 15 times (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 62 .270 AVG .243 .376 OBP .338 .430 SLG .430 18 XBH 24 9 HR 11 38 RBI 44 33/38 K/BB 41/35 4 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings