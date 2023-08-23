How to Watch the WNBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Phoenix Mercury versus the Los Angeles Sparks is the only option on today's WNBA schedule.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Los Angeles Sparks play host to the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury go on the road to face the Sparks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 13-18
- PHO Record: 9-23
- LAS Stats: 79.0 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- PHO Stats: 77.2 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -10.5
- LAS Odds to Win: -563
- PHO Odds to Win: +408
- Total: 153.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.