On Wednesday, Jeremy Pena (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

Pena has recorded a hit in 73 of 114 games this year (64.0%), including 31 multi-hit games (27.2%).

In 8.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has had an RBI in 30 games this year (26.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year (47 of 114), with two or more runs 12 times (10.5%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 54 .247 AVG .256 .325 OBP .302 .381 SLG .365 19 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 20 40/21 K/BB 65/12 8 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings