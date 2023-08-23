Chas McCormick vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .282 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 53 of 84 games this year (63.1%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this season (42.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.306
|AVG
|.259
|.380
|OBP
|.359
|.590
|SLG
|.483
|20
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|23
|43/15
|K/BB
|48/18
|9
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 167 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Sale (5-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
