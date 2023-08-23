Alex Bregman vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox and Chris Sale on August 23 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 72 walks while batting .256.
- He ranks 80th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Bregman is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Bregman has recorded a hit in 79 of 126 games this year (62.7%), including 34 multi-hit games (27.0%).
- In 20 games this year, he has homered (15.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 41.3% of his games this year, Bregman has tallied at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (15.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 60 times this year (47.6%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|62
|.270
|AVG
|.243
|.376
|OBP
|.338
|.433
|SLG
|.430
|18
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|44
|32/37
|K/BB
|41/35
|4
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (167 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale (5-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.