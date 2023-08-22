Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 132 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .524. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has had a hit in 85 of 122 games this season (69.7%), including multiple hits 35 times (28.7%).

Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (18.0%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 51 games this season (41.8%), with two or more RBI in 25 of them (20.5%).

He has scored at least once 52 times this season (42.6%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 62 .270 AVG .321 .355 OBP .397 .441 SLG .598 22 XBH 31 7 HR 17 33 RBI 59 28/29 K/BB 39/31 11 SB 13

Red Sox Pitching Rankings