Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 44 walks while batting .275.

Alvarez has recorded a hit in 57 of 79 games this season (72.2%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.5%).

In 24.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 44.3% of his games this year (35 of 79), with two or more RBI 20 times (25.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 57.0% of his games this season (45 of 79), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .270 AVG .280 .369 OBP .399 .467 SLG .652 16 XBH 20 7 HR 14 30 RBI 36 41/21 K/BB 31/23 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings