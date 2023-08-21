Yainer Diaz vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Yainer Diaz (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .279 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and six walks.
- Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- In 64.6% of his games this season (51 of 79), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (25.3%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (20.3%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.2% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (39.2%), including four games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.308
|AVG
|.250
|.324
|OBP
|.269
|.624
|SLG
|.449
|20
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|18
|24/2
|K/BB
|29/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
