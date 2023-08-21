On Monday, Yainer Diaz (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .279 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and six walks.

Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

In 64.6% of his games this season (51 of 79), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (25.3%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (20.3%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.2% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (39.2%), including four games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Red Sox

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .308 AVG .250 .324 OBP .269 .624 SLG .449 20 XBH 15 11 HR 6 25 RBI 18 24/2 K/BB 29/4 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings