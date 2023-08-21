Stefanos Tsitsipas, off a defeat in the round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open (to Hubert Hurkacz) in his most recent tournament, will open the US Open in New York, New York against Milos Raonic in the round of 128. Tsitsipas has the fifth-best odds at +3300 to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Tsitsipas at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Tsitsipas' Next Match

In his opener at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Tsitsipas will face Raonic.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

Tsitsipas Stats

Tsitsipas is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 20-ranked Hurkacz, 3-6, 4-6.

In 21 tournaments over the past year, Tsitsipas has gone 46-20 and has won one title.

On hard courts over the past year, Tsitsipas has gone 25-11 and has won one title.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Tsitsipas has played 66 matches and 26.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Tsitsipas has played 36 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.9 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has been victorious in 21.9% of his return games and 86.6% of his service games.

Tsitsipas has won 20.7% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 87.4% of his service games during that timeframe.

