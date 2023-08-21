Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Saints have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of August 21.
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, six Saints games hit the over.
- New Orleans owned the 19th-ranked offense last year (333.8 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking fifth-best with only 314.8 yards allowed per game.
- At home last season, the Saints were 4-5. On the road, they were 3-5.
- As the underdog, New Orleans picked up only two victories (2-8) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-2.
- The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr had 24 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).
- Jamaal Williams ran for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games with the Lions last season.
- In the passing game a season ago, Taysom Hill scored two TDs, catching nine balls for 77 yards (4.8 per game).
- In the passing game, Chris Olave scored four TDs, catching 72 balls for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, Demario Davis amassed 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.
Saints Player Futures
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
