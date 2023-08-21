Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Rafael Devers and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Monday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Javier Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (8-2) for his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Javier has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 15 4.2 6 5 4 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 9 5.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Yankees Aug. 3 4.2 4 3 3 4 3 vs. Rays Jul. 28 6.0 3 3 3 9 2 at Athletics Jul. 22 5.2 1 2 2 5 6

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Cristian Javier's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 29 doubles, 24 home runs, 59 walks and 92 RBI (131 total hits). He has stolen 24 bases.

He has a .296/.376/.525 slash line so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 120 hits with 18 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .252/.350/.428 slash line on the season.

Bregman has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Devers has collected 121 hits with 27 doubles, 29 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.345/.528 on the season.

Devers will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .476 with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 20 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 124 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 41 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .288/.356/.488 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.