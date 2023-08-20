Mauricio Dubon vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Emerson Hancock on the mound, on August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his previous game against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 70.4% of his games this year (69 of 98), with at least two hits 25 times (25.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (6.1%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has had an RBI in 26 games this year (26.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.1%).
- In 50.0% of his games this season (49 of 98), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|52
|.249
|AVG
|.281
|.275
|OBP
|.315
|.331
|SLG
|.410
|9
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|23
|20/7
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hancock (0-0) makes the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
