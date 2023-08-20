The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while batting .248.

In 64.0% of his games this year (71 of 111), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven home a run in 30 games this season (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 46 times this season (41.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 54 .241 AVG .256 .318 OBP .302 .373 SLG .365 17 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 20 39/19 K/BB 65/12 8 SB 2

