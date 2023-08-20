Astros vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 20
Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (70-54) versus the Seattle Mariners (68-55) at Minute Maid Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on August 20.
The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (9-8) for the Astros and Emerson Hancock for the Mariners.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have been favorites in 84 games this season and won 49 (58.3%) of those contests.
- Houston is 25-10 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 602.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 14
|@ Marlins
|L 5-1
|Framber Valdez vs Braxton Garrett
|August 15
|@ Marlins
|W 6-5
|Cristian Javier vs Johnny Cueto
|August 16
|@ Marlins
|W 12-5
|Justin Verlander vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 18
|Mariners
|L 2-0
|J.P. France vs Bryce Miller
|August 19
|Mariners
|L 10-3
|Framber Valdez vs Logan Gilbert
|August 20
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Emerson Hancock
|August 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Cristian Javier vs James Paxton
|August 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Chris Sale
|August 23
|Red Sox
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Brayan Bello
|August 24
|Red Sox
|-
|J.P. France vs Kutter Crawford
|August 25
|@ Tigers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Matt Manning
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.