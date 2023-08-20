Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Emerson Hancock on the mound, on August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 69 walks while batting .249.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 86th in slugging.
  • Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (76 of 123), with more than one hit 32 times (26.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bregman has driven in a run in 50 games this season (40.7%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 57 games this season (46.3%), including 13 multi-run games (10.6%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 62
.257 AVG .243
.359 OBP .338
.410 SLG .430
15 XBH 24
9 HR 11
36 RBI 44
30/34 K/BB 41/35
4 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Mariners will look to Hancock (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
