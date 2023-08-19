The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .618 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Mariners.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .277 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and six walks.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 49 of 77 games this year (63.6%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.7%).

In 19.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 29 games this year (37.7%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this year (29 of 77), with two or more runs four times (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .306 AVG .250 .323 OBP .269 .605 SLG .449 17 XBH 15 10 HR 6 23 RBI 18 22/2 K/BB 29/4 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings