Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 70.1% of his games this season (68 of 97), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (24.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In five games this year, he has homered (5.2%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 25 games this year (25.8%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.2%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 48 games this season (49.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 52 .236 AVG .281 .264 OBP .315 .303 SLG .410 8 XBH 18 1 HR 4 7 RBI 23 20/7 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 5

