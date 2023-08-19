The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .700 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 131 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .526.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.

In 84 of 120 games this season (70.0%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (29.2%).

Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (18.3%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven home a run in 51 games this season (42.5%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 52 games this year (43.3%), including 12 multi-run games (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 62 .271 AVG .321 .354 OBP .397 .444 SLG .598 22 XBH 31 7 HR 17 33 RBI 59 28/28 K/BB 39/31 11 SB 13

Mariners Pitching Rankings