In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .285 with 13 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 32 walks.

In 63.8% of his 80 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 80), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 42.5% of his games this season (34 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .315 AVG .259 .393 OBP .359 .591 SLG .483 18 XBH 14 8 HR 9 27 RBI 23 39/14 K/BB 48/18 8 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings