Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (70-53) will host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (67-55) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, August 19, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Mariners have +125 odds to win. An 8-run total has been listed in this contest.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (9-8, 3.31 ERA) vs Logan Gilbert - SEA (10-5, 3.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Astros and Mariners matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 49, or 59%, of the 83 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Astros have a 31-19 record (winning 62% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (48.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yainer Diaz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West +130 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.