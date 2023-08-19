How to Watch the Astros vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Logan Gilbert takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 159 total home runs.
- Houston's .417 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (599 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Astros rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.
- Houston has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.260).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.31 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed 7 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Valdez is trying to record his 16th quality start of the year.
- Valdez will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chase Silseth
|8/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Braxton Garrett
|8/15/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-5
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Johnny Cueto
|8/16/2023
|Marlins
|W 12-5
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/18/2023
|Mariners
|L 2-0
|Home
|J.P. France
|Bryce Miller
|8/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Gilbert
|8/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Emerson Hancock
|8/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|James Paxton
|8/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Chris Sale
|8/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Brayan Bello
|8/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Kutter Crawford
