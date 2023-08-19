Logan Gilbert takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 159 total home runs.

Houston's .417 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (599 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.260).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.31 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed 7 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Valdez is trying to record his 16th quality start of the year.

Valdez will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins W 12-5 Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Home J.P. France Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Jose Urquidy James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Verlander Brayan Bello 8/24/2023 Red Sox - Home J.P. France Kutter Crawford

