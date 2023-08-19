The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 68 walks while batting .249.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (75 of 122), with at least two hits 32 times (26.2%).

In 19 games this year, he has gone deep (15.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Bregman has an RBI in 49 of 122 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 56 of 122 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 62 .256 AVG .243 .357 OBP .338 .397 SLG .430 14 XBH 24 8 HR 11 35 RBI 44 30/33 K/BB 41/35 4 SB 0

