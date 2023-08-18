Jeremy Pena vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while batting .252.
- In 65.1% of his games this year (71 of 109), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 9.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has had an RBI in 30 games this year (27.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (42.2%), including 11 multi-run games (10.1%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|54
|.248
|AVG
|.256
|.326
|OBP
|.302
|.383
|SLG
|.365
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|39/19
|K/BB
|65/12
|8
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (7-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.04, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
