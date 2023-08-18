Astros vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 18
The Houston Astros (70-52) host the Seattle Mariners (66-55) in AL West action, at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (9-3) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (7-4) will get the nod for the Mariners.
Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (9-3, 2.74 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.04 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France
- The Astros' France (9-3) will make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.74 ERA this season with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 17 games.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- France has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
J.P. France vs. Mariners
- The Mariners rank 21st in MLB with a .238 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.405) and 149 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Mariners to go 3-for-18 with a double in five innings this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.04, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
- Miller is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Miller is trying for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.
- In four of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Bryce Miller vs. Astros
- He will match up with an Astros offense that is batting .252 as a unit (13th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (10th in the league) with 159 total home runs (ninth in MLB play).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Miller has a 0 ERA and a 0.5 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .105.
