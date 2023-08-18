Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (70-52) will square off with Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (66-55) at Minute Maid Park on Friday, August 18. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +125. The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (9-3, 2.74 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.04 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 49, or 59.8%, of the 82 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Astros have a 29-12 record (winning 70.7% of their games).

Houston has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Mariners have been victorious in 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West +125 - 2nd

