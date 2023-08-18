The Houston Astros will send a hot-hitting Kyle Tucker to the plate against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs play on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB action with 159 total home runs.

Houston's .419 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Astros rank 13th in the majors with a .252 batting average.

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (599 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros rank 10th in MLB with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-best average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.

Houston has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.261).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send J.P. France (9-3) out for his 17th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

France has registered 11 quality starts this season.

France is trying to collect his 15th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 17 outings this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins W 12-5 Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home J.P. France Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Framber Valdez Tanner Houck 8/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Verlander Brayan Bello

