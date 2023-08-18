The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and nine RBI), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .251 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 68 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 75 of 121 games this year (62.0%), including 32 multi-hit games (26.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (19 of 121), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has had an RBI in 49 games this year (40.5%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 46.3% of his games this season (56 of 121), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .260 AVG .243 .363 OBP .338 .405 SLG .430 14 XBH 24 8 HR 11 35 RBI 44 30/33 K/BB 41/35 4 SB 0

