As of December 31 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +4000, rank them 15th in the league.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans covered six times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Saints games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this year (333.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on defense, ranking fifth-best in the with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints went 4-5 at home last year and 3-5 away from home.

New Orleans won two games as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.

In the NFC South the Saints won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr threw for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last year.

On the ground for the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and picked up 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

Taysom Hill had nine catches for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

Chris Olave had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

In 17 games last year, Demario Davis delivered 6.5 sacks to go with 10.0 TFL, 109 tackles, and one interception.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +20000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +6000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

