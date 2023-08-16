Yordan Alvarez vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Marlins.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .272 with 14 doubles, 21 home runs and 42 walks.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 54 of 75 games this season (72.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 45.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 25.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 57.3% of his games this season (43 of 75), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.270
|AVG
|.276
|.367
|OBP
|.399
|.482
|SLG
|.646
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|36
|38/19
|K/BB
|31/23
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.91), 37th in WHIP (1.242), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
