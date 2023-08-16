Yordan Alvarez -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .272 with 14 doubles, 21 home runs and 42 walks.

Alvarez has had a hit in 54 of 75 games this season (72.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 25.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 45.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 25.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

In 57.3% of his games this season (43 of 75), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Other Astros Players vs the Marlins

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .270 AVG .276 .367 OBP .399 .482 SLG .646 16 XBH 19 7 HR 14 28 RBI 36 38/19 K/BB 31/23 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings