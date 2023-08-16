Yainer Diaz vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023
On Wednesday, Yainer Diaz (.581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Marlins.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and six walks while hitting .273.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 19.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 38.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Other Astros Players vs the Marlins
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.300
|AVG
|.250
|.317
|OBP
|.269
|.600
|SLG
|.449
|16
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|18
|22/2
|K/BB
|29/4
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.91), 37th in WHIP (1.242), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
