Mauricio Dubon vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Dubon is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 70.5% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.2% of those games.
- He has homered in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has had an RBI in 24 games this year (25.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.2%).
- He has scored in 48 of 95 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|51
|.241
|AVG
|.277
|.269
|OBP
|.313
|.309
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|21
|20/7
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.91), 37th in WHIP (1.242), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
