Jose Altuve vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .784 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .326.
- In 70.0% of his 50 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In 18.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has had an RBI in 18 games this season (36.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 60.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (22.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Marlins
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Chas McCormick
- Click Here for Jacob Meyers
- Click Here for Yainer Diaz
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.279
|AVG
|.365
|.417
|OBP
|.431
|.453
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|15
|18/19
|K/BB
|18/12
|4
|SB
|8
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (8-7) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.91), 37th in WHIP (1.242), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.