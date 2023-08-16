When the Houston Astros (69-52) and Miami Marlins (63-58) face off at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, August 16, Justin Verlander will get the call for the Astros, while the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo to the hill. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Astros (-115). A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Astros vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (7-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-7, 3.91 ERA)

Astros vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 48, or 59.3%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a 48-33 record (winning 59.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (45%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 20 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West +140 - 2nd

