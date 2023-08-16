Alex Bregman vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .249 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 68 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.
- In 74 of 120 games this year (61.7%) Bregman has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (15.0%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 48 games this year (40.0%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 55 of 120 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.260
|AVG
|.240
|.363
|OBP
|.337
|.405
|SLG
|.415
|14
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|41
|30/33
|K/BB
|40/35
|4
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (8-7) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the New York Yankees, the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.242 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th.
