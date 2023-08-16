On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .249 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 68 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.

In 74 of 120 games this year (61.7%) Bregman has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (15.0%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 48 games this year (40.0%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 55 of 120 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 61 .260 AVG .240 .363 OBP .337 .405 SLG .415 14 XBH 22 8 HR 10 35 RBI 41 30/33 K/BB 40/35 4 SB 0

