Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .294 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Johnny Cueto) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .283 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- McCormick enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 49 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 77), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (41.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.323
|AVG
|.248
|.401
|OBP
|.342
|.605
|SLG
|.440
|18
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|20
|39/14
|K/BB
|47/17
|8
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Cueto gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.33 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In six games this season, the 37-year-old has a 5.33 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .206 to opposing batters.
