Tuesday's contest features the Miami Marlins (63-57) and the Houston Astros (68-52) facing off at LoanDepot park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 15.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (8-2) versus the Marlins and Johnny Cueto (0-3).

Astros vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 80 times and won 47, or 58.8%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 45-27 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 581 total runs this season.

The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

