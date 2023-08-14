Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Angels.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 127 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .519.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 82 of 117 games this year (70.1%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (28.2%).

In 17.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.9% of his games this season, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 42.7% of his games this year (50 of 117), with two or more runs 12 times (10.3%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .271 AVG .321 .354 OBP .399 .444 SLG .588 22 XBH 29 7 HR 15 33 RBI 55 28/28 K/BB 37/30 11 SB 13

Marlins Pitching Rankings