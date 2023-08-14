On Monday, Jeremy Pena (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .252.

In 65.1% of his games this season (69 of 106), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (26.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has had an RBI in 29 games this year (27.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season (44 of 106), with two or more runs 11 times (10.4%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 51 .248 AVG .256 .326 OBP .302 .383 SLG .372 17 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 19 39/19 K/BB 62/11 8 SB 2

